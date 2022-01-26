Tale of the Tape: Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship

What do the numbers suggest about the Rams and 49ers matching up with one another in the NFC Championship?

The Rams and 49ers are preparing to square off for the third time following two regular-season divisional matchups in which San Francisco pulled off the victory in their head-to-head clash.

While the 49ers have the Rams' number, beating them in each of the last six meetings dating back to 2018 since L.A. handed coach Kyle Shanahan a loss, the end-of-season numbers demonstrate these two teams matchup up in a rather close manner.

Here's a look at the tale of the tape, featuring the Rams and 49ers 2021 season numbers:

(Graphic via NFL Communications)

Kickoff for Sunday's NFC Championship showdown is slated to get underway at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVI.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.