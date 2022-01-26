Tale of the Tape: Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship
The Rams and 49ers are preparing to square off for the third time following two regular-season divisional matchups in which San Francisco pulled off the victory in their head-to-head clash.
While the 49ers have the Rams' number, beating them in each of the last six meetings dating back to 2018 since L.A. handed coach Kyle Shanahan a loss, the end-of-season numbers demonstrate these two teams matchup up in a rather close manner.
Here's a look at the tale of the tape, featuring the Rams and 49ers 2021 season numbers:
(Graphic via NFL Communications)
Kickoff for Sunday's NFC Championship showdown is slated to get underway at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVI.
Tale of the Tape: Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship
What do the numbers suggest about the Rams and 49ers matching up with one another in the NFC Championship?
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp adds to his hardware collection, taking home the Offensive Player of the Year award from the PFWA.
Tom Brady Defends His Actions That Drew First Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty of His Career vs. Rams
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady speaks out about the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he was flagged for vs. the Rams on Sunday.
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year
- Tom Brady Defends His Actions That Drew First Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty of His Career vs. Rams
- Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Preview: Division Rivals Clash for Round Three
- Sean McVay Makes a Pitch to Rams Fans Not to Sell Their Tickets For NFC Championship vs. 49ers
- Rams Injury News: Updates on Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rapp Entering Week of NFC Championship
- Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Point Spread
- Matthew Stafford Demonstrates the Moment Isn't Too Big for Him in the Playoffs
- 5 Takeaways From the Rams' 30-27 Divisional Round Win Over the Buccaneers
- Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp Save the Rams Season in Crunch Time to Secure Thrilling Win Over Buccaneers
- Rams Survive Late-Game Thriller Over Buccaneers 30-27, Advance to NFC Championship
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.