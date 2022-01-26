Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Preview: Division Rivals Clash for Round Three

The Rams will face the 49ers for the second time in three weeks and the third time this season as conference championship weekend takes shape.

With a do-or-die game on the horizon, the Rams will have to flip their internal switch in an attempt to revamp their approach in beating a 49ers team that they haven’t handed a loss to since the 2018 season.

Here are the top storylines to follow ahead of the NFC Championship, featuring the final representatives of the conference:

1. The Deebo Samuel matchup The 49ers use Samuel – the team's do-it-all playmaker – in a variety of ways that no other skill player in the league seems to have the capability of providing. From taking handoffs as a running back to catching passes from the slot alignment and the boundary, Samuel's versatility makes him a matchup nightmare for any defense. Samuel has had games this season against the Rams in which he's reached 133 and 140 total yards while tacking on three touchdowns. While the Rams have struggled mightily against San Francisco, Samuel is the key ingredient that has played into L.A.'s recent shortcomings. Whether the Rams use some combination of bracket coverage when he's deployed as a wide receiver and perhaps sell out against the run when Samuel's used as a running back – forcing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to lean heavy into the passing game – the Rams will need to come up with a changed approach in slowing down the 49ers' top offensive weapon because the previous two meetings this season have not worked accordingly. 2. Which version of Matthew Stafford will show up in the NFC Championship? Stafford will enter Sunday's game against the 49ers riding one of the hottest two-game stretches he's put on display since joining the Rams. Stafford has completed 75% of his throws for 568 yards, four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in his two playoff victories over the Cardinals and Buccaneers. However, the 49ers have had his number in the two meetings they've gone head-to-head earlier this season. Stafford has been intercepted four times by San Francisco's defense en route to two losing efforts. Stafford has had flashes of being among the top passers in the NFL, but he also endured a stint across the back-half of the season in which turnovers became the norm. Stafford will need to be on his A-game in the NFC Championship, as the 49ers have won nine of their last 11 contests. 3. Injury concerns along the offensive lines The Rams missed left tackle Andrew Whitworth in the Divisional Round last Sunday as he recovers from a knee injury. Therefore, L.A. turned to Joe Noteboom, the team's swing tackle, and he held up exceptionally well against Jason Pierre-Paul last weekend, only allowing one quarterback pressure. But with Nick Bosa coming to town, ideally, the Rams would like to trot out their very best and that includes the All-Pro Whitworth anchoring down the left tackle spot. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Whitworth is trending in the right direction to return but his status will be one to monitor closely throughout the week as he didn’t participate in any capacity leading up to last Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. For the 49ers, left tackle Trent Williams suffered an ankle sprain against the Packers, causing unknowns for what that means for him against the Rams. Williams' status currently remains and wait-and-see but if he can't go, San Francisco would be without one of the premier offensive lineman in football, just as they were in Week 18 when they came to SoFi Stadium.

Regular Season Records: Rams (12-5), 49ers (10-7)

Previous Meeting: 49ers defeated the Rams 27-24 in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Odds: Rams -3.5

Stat: The Rams have dropped the last six games to the 49ers.

Keep An Eye On: How the Rams attempt to slow down Deebo Samuel.

Rams' Key To Victory: Play turnover-free football and force the 49ers to pass the ball rather than rely on their run game.

Date/Time: Sunday, January 30 at 3:30 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest.