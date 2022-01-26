Rams WR Cooper Kupp Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp adds to his hardware collection, taking home the Offensive Player of the Year award from the PFWA.

Cooper Kupp just capped off one of the best single-seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history, putting himself in the running for a surplus of end-of-season awards.

On Wednesday, Kupp was named Offensive Player of the Year from the Pro Football Writers of America. Additionally, the PFWA also voted Aaron Rodgers MVP and T.J. Watt Defensive Player of the Year.

The awards given out from the Associated Press will be done at the NFL Honors show prior to Super Bowl LVI kicking off.

Kupp is now the fourth Rams player to be named OPOY by the PFWA, joining quarterback Kurt Warner and running backs Marshall Faulk and Todd Gurley.

Kupp's jaw-dropping 2021 campaign finished with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, securing the receiving triple crown. He finished the season just four receptions shy of Michael Thomas’ single-season record and 17 yards from Calvin Johnson’s single-season yards record.

Kupp also surpassed the Rams' single-season reception and receiving yards record held by Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce since the 1995 season.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his five-year career and earned a unanimous First-Team All-Pro selection.

Through the Rams' two playoff wins this season, Kupp has continued in stride with where he left off in the regular season, averaging seven catches for 122 yards and one touchdown in postseason play.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.