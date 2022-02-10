Skip to main content
Darrell Henderson Jr.
Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals

Rams Expect RB Darrell Henderson Jr. to Return From Injury in Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is trending in the right direction to make his return in Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals.

LOS ANGELES – Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday "there is a good chance" that running back Darrell Henderson Jr. would make his return.

While there still was some doubt left regarding Henderson's status, McVay cleared all questions in Wednesday's Super Bowl pool report, saying that Henderson will play on Sunday.

"I think Darrell's going to go. So, you'll have Cam (Akers), Darrell and Sony (Michel)," McVay said via the pool report. "You'll be able to see a good, three-back rotation, based on how the game unfolds."

Henderson figures to consume the No. 3 running back role as Cam Akers handles the bulk of the touches, while Michel provides the Rams with a change of pace back.

While Henderson likely won't be deployed for a high volume of opportunities, he was the Rams' primary ball carrier for much of the first half of the season.

His 2021 season campaign includes 149 carries for 688 yards and five touchdowns. Sunday will mark Henderson's return since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 16 against the Vikings. 

McVay noted that three running backs will be utilized, but it would be hard-pressed to believe that Henderson will be greatly relied on.

