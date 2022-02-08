Andrew Whitworth Mentored Joe Burrow During Rehab Process Last Year in Los Angeles

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shares the bond he and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth share after connecting last year during their rehab process.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sits just one year removed from a torn ACL that ended his 2020 season, limiting him to 10 games during his rookie campaign.

As Burrow attacked his rehab process head-on, he spent that time in Los Angeles. It was there that he and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth connected.

Whitworth, who finished his 2020 season also on a sour note in which he was sidelined for the second half of the season due to a sprained MCL and PCL, spent time alongside Burrow.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery on both Burrow and Whitworth, drawing a connection between the two players.

Burrow, in speaking with reporters on a video conference call, says Whitworth delivered an impact on him, growing into a friendship that they each cherish now.

“When I got hurt, I lived about 40 minutes from where he was living. And we were both (were) hurt at the same time, so I would go over to his house and watch the games on Sunday,” Burrow said. “We did that — I think I spent my birthday at his house and I also spent his birthday at his house. So that was kind of a cool thing that he did for me, reaching out to me and making the rehab process a little easier — being in California, away from a lot of people who were close to me.

"He kind of took me in and we had some good times hanging out, watching football, and talking about the Bengals and LSU and all that. So he’s become a good friend.”

Burrow and Whitworth each share ties to LSU, the University they both played at prior to making their mark in the NFL.

A relationship that has brought the two players closer – overcoming severe injuries to get back for this season – either the young sensation or the proven veteran will hoist the Lombardi Trophy for their respective team in becoming Super Bowl LVI champions.

