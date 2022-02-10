Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

The Rams and Bengals have released its injury report following Wednesday's participation.

Rams coach Sean McVay stated during his Wednesday media availability that the team held a walk-through and that tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom were the only two players that did not participate.

McVay continued using the same words he said about Higbee on Monday, saying 'we're taking it a day at a time." Higbee, who suffered a knee injury in the NFC Championship game, is not expected to practice during the final days of practice leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

As for Cincinnati, tight end CJ Uzomah was the only player to not practice on Wednesday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he's optimistic that he'll be able to suit up on Sunday.

Here's how the Rams and Bengals stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report:

Rams Injury Report Did Not Practice (DNP) OL Joe Noteboom (chest)

TE Tyler Higbee (knee) Limited Participant (LP) RB Cam Akers (shoulder)

WR Van Jefferson (knee) Full Participant (LP) LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow)

DB Grant Haley (quad)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder)

OL Andrew Whitworth (quad) Bengals Injury Report Did Not Practice (DNP) CJ Uzomah (knee) Limited Participant (LP) G Jackson Carman (back) Full Participant (LP) WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring)

DE Cam Sample (groin)

DT Josh Tupou (knee)

