Los Angeles Rams

Rams Moving Thursday's Practice to Rose Bowl Due to Wind Advisory in Thousand Oaks

The Rams will be adjusting their practice schedule just days ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

With Super Bowl LVI being played in Los Angeles, the Rams have been able to remain at their team headquarters in Thousands Oaks without any travel required.

However, on Wednesday, Rams coach Sean McVay revealed that there will be a change to the team's practice schedule. 

Due to high wins expected in Thousand Oaks, they will be moving Thursday's practice to Pasadena at the Rose Bowl Stadium. The Rams don't have an indoor practice facility so they will be taking matters into their own hands, and moving their operation elsewhere to overcome the wind advisory expected in the local area.

“We’re going to go practice at the Rose Bowl tomorrow," McVay said on a video conference call with reporters Wednesday. "Made that decision a couple of days ago, kind of anticipating the winds. If that’s the biggest inconvenience of playing the Super Bowl at home, that we have to get on a bus — we do that pretty regularly anyway going down to SoFi. So our guys will handle that great.”

The Rams have moved practices at times throughout the year to SoFi Stadium – primarily on rainy days or other instances in which heavy winds have picked up.

McVay said the Rams will hold meetings in Thousand Oaks at the team headquarters prior to loading up the busses and heading to the Rose Bowl. There hasn’t been any predetermined plan for what Friday's practice will include but if the winds continue throughout the week, that could push the Rams to practice in Pasadena for consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are practicing on campus at UCLA this week. They’ll utilize the facility available to them, specifically the Wasserman Football Center. Bengals' players and staff are being housed at the Luskin Conference Center – held in high regard by UCLA legend Bill Walton as the No. 1 hotel in the world.

