Jared Goff is Pleased to See the Rams and Matthew Stafford Thriving as Super Bowl LVI Approaches

Despite being traded this offseason, Jared Goff is happy to see the Rams on the brink of another Super Bowl.

The trade sent shockwaves across the NFL. Two quarterbacks swapped for each other along with a package of draft picks, including two first-rounders quickly became the talk of the offseason.

The blockbuster deal headlined by Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff could potentially go down as one of the league's most significant trades, especially if the Rams win on Sunday and hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVI.

Before Stafford led the Rams on the doorstep of this year's Super Bowl, Goff looked – at one time – to be the Rams' longterm answer. Goff was drafted just after the Rams moved to Los Angeles, providing promise in what he could eventually become under the guidance of Sean McVay in his second season. In Goff's first full season as a starter, he posted a passer rating of 100.5 and led the Rams to a divisional title.

His third year resulted in a Super Bowl appearance, in which the Rams struggled to put up points in the big game. But, after a 13-3 season, the future looked bright for both Goff and the Rams. His $134 million contract extension seemed to cement him as a franchise quarterback to the future of the Rams.

A poor 2020 season left the Rams searching for an upgrade, and trading for Stafford was an all-in move. In addition to Goff that the Rams sent to Detroit, they parted ways with two future first-round picks, a tendency the Rams appear to have no problem doing.

Goff and the Lions struggled to a 3-14-1 record in his first season under center with Detroit. Still, Goff is excited to see his former teammates in the Super Bowl.

"Most of all, I'm happy for those guys because I know how hard they've worked, and they deserve it," Goff told Mike Silver of Bally Sports. "Of course, as a human, you feel like you can be missing out at times. But I think about, if I was in that situation, how would they feel about me? They'd be equally as thrilled for me."

Members of the Rams who played in the team's Super Bowl three years ago that still remain on the roster who are expected to play in Sunday's game include the likes of Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Johnny Hekker and Tyler Higbee. One of Goff's former favorite targets, Cooper Kupp, missed the previous Super Bowl after tearing his ACL during the regular season. Despite a potentially awkward relationship the Rams' former signal caller and Stafford, Goff is excited to see him and his former team in the Super Bowl despite everything that has transpired.

"It'd be one thing if I didn't think that they earned it or deserved it," Goff said. "Those guys work hard there and deserve everything they're getting. I'm so happy for Matthew, so happy for Cooper, so happy for Whitworth to go get another shot at it."

With the Lions currently amid a full-scale rebuild, Goff acknowledges it will take a lot to get back to another Super Bowl.

"In order to get there, there's a lot of work that needs to be done. And that's part of my job and my responsibility. My ultimate and entire focus now is on myself and how I can be better for my team this upcoming season. How can I be at my best consistency and be a part of building a winning culture in Detroit."

