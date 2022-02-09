Super Bowl LVI is Set to Reach Record Heights for Sports Betting

The Super Bowl is an event each year that's not only heavily bet on by professionals and common bettors, but a surplus of casual fans dip their toes into the sports betting space.

In fact, Super Bowl LVI is set to break betting records this year, according to a press release of the American Gaming Association.

This year's Rams-Bengals matchup is expected to draw in a record 31.4 million bettors, an increase of 35% from last year’s Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup which set the previous record. An estimated $7.61 billion will be wagered, marking a $3.33 billion increase, according to the Association's report.

As gambling continues to pick up speed – becoming legal in more states nationwide – 18.2 million individuals will place wagers online, at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie, marking an increase of 78% from 2021.

Meanwhile, that doesn’t include the in-home bets that take place between friends and family. An estimated 18.5 million plan to bet casually among friends in the form of a Super Bowl pool or squares contest, setting an increase of 23% from 2021.

The report also indicates the teams in which bets are coming in on, stating that 55% of the bettors plan to place a wager on the Rams, whereas 45% have intentions to put their money on the Bengals.

“The results are clear: Americans have never been more interested in legal sports wagering. The growth of legal options across the country not only protects fans and the integrity of games and bets, but also puts illegal operators on notice that their time is limited," Bill Miller, AGA President and CEO said in a press release.

On SI Sportsbook, the Rams sit as 4.5-point favorites with an over/under of 48.5 points.

