Super Bowl LVI Positional Breakdown: Who Holds the Edge?
With Super Bowl LVI looming, fans and analysts alike are doing their best to break down every single angle of the game. Here, we will provide a look into each positional group and see which team holds the edge.
Quarterback
Two former SEC quarterbacks that were taken first overall in their respective draft classes headline this year's Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow provide two gunslinging arms for what could be a shootout. While Stafford holds the advantage statistically this season, Burrow brings the swagger and confidence of a champion.
Looking to be the third-ever NFL quarterback to win the Heisman, a National Championship and a Super Bowl, Burrow has plenty to prove. Ultimately, the case between Stafford and Burrow boils down to picking your flavor. Do you want the passer who's accumulated over a decade of experience in the league or the next up-and-coming star?
Running backs
Again a close race, the Rams have more depth at the position. Joe Mixon is a talented running back, who can also attribute help in the receiving game, but Cam Akers and Sony Michel provide the perfect running back duo to compliment an offensive style that's based around the ground attack. I foresee Akers and Michel having more impact than Mixon, and that gives the Rams the edge.
Receivers
This may be unpopular, but this position group is a tie. Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. may have more name power than the Bengals receivers, but Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins provide plenty of offensive firepower. Both quarterbacks have plenty of options to throw to, young and old. Game planning and quarterback play will have a lot to do with the receivers' success in this game.
Offensive line
This one is easy. Rams, without question. The Bengals offensive line struggled all year, and the Rams have one of the better units in the league. If the Bengals lose this game, it could in all likelihood fall on the shoulders of their offensive line.
Defensive front
Again, the Rams take a win. Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd are three of the most dangerous pass rushers in the NFL. While Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals' front have improved throughout the year, it’s hard to beat Los Angeles’ pass rush with the trio they possess.
Linebackers
The linebacker position is one that isn't all that strong for both teams. Undoubtedly, it's the Rams' biggest whole on defense. As for the Bengals, it's a position led by Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson, giving them the advantage.
Secondary
With the return of veteran safety Eric Weddle, joining forces with Jalen Ramsey and co. on the backend, the Rams edge out a Cincinnati secondary led by Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates and Eli Apple.
Special Teams
Another draw in what could be a game-changing category trickles down to the play of the special teams unit. Matt Gay and Evan McPhearson are two of the league’s best kickers, consistently giving their respective teams three points more times than not. Aside from the kicking game, the Rams have shown progress but nonetheless, their special teams unit could use some level of improvement. In a narrow margin, you got to ride the hot leg and that belongs to McPhearson.
