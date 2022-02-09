Super Bowl LVI Positional Breakdown: Who Holds the Edge?

Two former SEC quarterbacks that were taken first overall in their respective draft classes headline this year's Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow provide two gunslinging arms for what could be a shootout. While Stafford holds the advantage statistically this season, Burrow brings the swagger and confidence of a champion.

Looking to be the third-ever NFL quarterback to win the Heisman, a National Championship and a Super Bowl, Burrow has plenty to prove. Ultimately, the case between Stafford and Burrow boils down to picking your flavor. Do you want the passer who's accumulated over a decade of experience in the league or the next up-and-coming star?