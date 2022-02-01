Rams vs. Bengals: The Price it Takes to Attend Super Bowl LVI

How much do Super Bowl LVI tickets cost at SoFi Stadium?

For the second consecutive season, the NFL's host team will be playing in the Super Bowl.

Last year, the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and in two weeks, the Rams will have the opportunity to follow suit, taking the field inside their new state-of-the-art venue of SoFi Stadium.

The Super Bowl is traditionally the most expensive sporting event. But then factoring in where it's being played this year – inside a brand new venue in the market of Los Angeles – not to mention the hometown team has the chance to presumably hoist the Lombardi Trophy, it's not going to come cheap.

Following the completion of Conference Championship weekend, TicketIQ released its data regarding ticket sales for the Super Bowl LVI.

The Cost of Super Bowl Tickets

The cheapest ticket is $5,663

The cheapest lower-level ticket is $10,179

$10,179 The average ticket price for all tickets is $10,540

The most expensive single-ticket is $66,036

Currently, there are just over 3,000 secondary market tickets available.

If the average ticket price of $10,540 doesn't waver upon game-time, that would mark a Super Bowl record, per TicketIQ.

Additionally, the price of parking also comes at a premium rate. On StubHub.com, the cheapest price for on-site parking is listed at $1,211 including the service fee.

