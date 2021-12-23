Rams Designate RB Cam Akers For Return From Injury List
Rams running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles in July during private workouts leading up to training camp, and it was initially thought of to be season-ending.
However, after a recovery process in which Akers now sits ahead of schedule, the Rams designated him for return off the injured list on Thursday. Therefore, his 21-day activation window now begins as he'll be ramping up his involvement in practices upon being officially activated to compete in a game.
Over a month ago, Sean McVay hinted at the fact that he wasn’t closing the door on a possible Akers return upon the team presumably reaching the playoffs. Now, as the Rams approach Week 16, Akers is getting close to game-ready.
Currently, the Rams hold the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture and getting Akers back would be a jolt to the running game, pairing him with Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson Jr.
Akers was expected to be the Rams' leading rusher this season prior to going down with an injury. Last season, he totaled 625 yards across 145 attempts and two touchdowns in 13 games. Specifically, his efforts put the league on notice during the final stretch of last season and into the playoffs, certifying himself as a bonafide No. 1 running back.
