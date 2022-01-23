Aaron Donald Receives Fine for Incident With D.J. Humphries in Rams-Cardinals Wild Card Round Game

Aaron Donald received a fine by the NFL in spite of a scuffle during last week's Wild Card Round game against the Cardinals.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald delivered 0.5 sack and four quarterback pressures in last week's 34-11 Wild Card Round win over the Cardinals.

But Donald also committed an unnecessary roughness penalty which cost the Rams a 15-yard penalty. Donald got into a run-in with Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries after a play in which the Rams' All-Pro defender grabbed the throat of his opposition.

While the officials threw a flag for Donald's abrupt actions, he also was hit with a $10,815 fine for the scuffle, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This marks the second time this season Donald has been seen grabbing the neck of an opposing player with his last run-in coming in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers.

Donald was docked $10,300 for his grab of the throat on Packers right guard Lucus Patrick in late November.

Donald has now been fined 11 times across his eight NFL seasons for a total of $178,160, per Spotrac.

