Rams' Final Injury Report for Divisional Round at Buccaneers
Rams coach Sean McVay said at his final media availability of the week leading up to Sunday's game that left tackle Andrew Whitworth (ankle) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) will miss the Divisional Round matchup in Tampa Bay.
As for the Buccaneers, they'll be without running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen). They also have five players listed as questionable, including left tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Here's how the Rams and Bucs stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Divisional Round matchup:
Rams Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)
- RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)
- S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
Full Participant (FP)
- WR Brandon Powell (ribs)
- LB Troy Reeder (ankle)
- WR Ben Skowronek (back)
Game Status
- OUT: S Taylor Rapp, OL Andrew Whitworth
- DOUBTFUL: RB Buddy Howell
Buccaneers Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
The Rams have released its Friday injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers.
- RB Ronald Jones (ankle)
- WR Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen)
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (personal matter)
- TE Rob Gronkowski (rest)
- DT Ndamukong Suh (rest)
Limited Participant (LP)
- WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring)
- C Ryan Jensen (ankle)
- T Tristan Wirfs (ankle)
- LB Lavonte David (foot)
- T Josh Wells (quadriceps)
Full Participant (FP)
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring)
- OLB Shaquil Barrett (knee)
- RB Giovani Bernard (hip/knee)
- QB Tom Brady (rest)
- S Mike Edwards (elbow)
- NT Steve McLendon (rest)
Game Status
- OUT: RB Ronald Jones, WR Breshad Perriman
- QUESTIONABLE: WR Cyril Grayson, C Ryan Jensen, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, T Tristan Wirfs
