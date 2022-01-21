Skip to main content
Rams Designate RB Darrell Henderson Jr., Two Others to Return From Injured Reserve

The Rams have designated three players to return from injured reserve on Friday.

The Rams find themselves in a late-season postseason push and additional help could be on the horizon.

The Rams have designated running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and cornerback Robert Rochell to return from injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

Henderson and Joseph-Day began the season as starters and Rochell received five starts as the seasons progressed prior to going down with an injury.

While each of the three players have been designated for return, they still need to be officially activated in order to play in a game. The activation of the trio does allow them the ability to practice, starting their 21-day clock in which they must be elevated to the active roster within the next three-week span.

Additionally, the Rams designated linebacker Ernest Jones to return from injured reserve on Thursday. Rams coach Sean McVay was asked earlier this week on the status of the team's crop of players who'd be eligible to return ahead of Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, and he stated that Jones and Henderson appear to be the furthest along in getting back but McVay still didn’t have a concrete answer on setting a date for their return.

If the Rams activate Henderson for this weekend's game, he would join Sony Michel and Cam Akers, marking the first time all season that the team's stable of rushers are all healthy at the same time.

Joseph-Day would figure to mix in with Greg Gaines from the interior position if he's ready to go following a pec injury suffered in Week 7.

Once Rochell returns, he'll factor in the Rams' group of cornerbacks alongside Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. and Dont’e Deayon.

