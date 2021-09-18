Rams at Colts Week 2: 3 Bold Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts at 10:00 a.m. PT on Sunday. This is the first meeting between the two sides since September of 2017, where the Rams dominated the Colts by a final score of 46-9.

Here are three bold predictions for Sunday’s matinee.

Prediction No. 1: Aaron Donald records at least 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss

While Donald racked up the quarterback pressures last week, he didn’t secure his first sack until the final moments of Sunday’s win. This week, Donald has a matchup against one of the best guards in football – Quenton Nelson, who was active for Week 1 despite having surgery during training camp. With left tackle Eric Fisher presumably missing another week as he recovers from an Achilles injury, and elite tackle Braden Smith out with a foot injury, the Rams' pass rush could feast against an injury-riddled offensive line. Look for Donald to take full advantage of this shorthanded front unit.

Prediction No. 2: Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines combine for over 200 total yards.

Both running backs are integral parts of the Colts' offense. Taylor does most of the work on the ground, while Hines operates mainly on screens and shovel passes. The Rams struggled in Week 1 against the Bears, allowing running back David Montgomery to rack up over 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Colts, who lack an elite wide receiver, could look to both of their running backs to carry the load both on the ground and through the air on Sunday.

Prediction No. 3: Three Rams skill players each post 75+ yards and a touchdown

Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the air attack on Sunday with a perfect passer rating and I expect his excellence to continue on the road. I believe wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee will each register over 75 yards and one touchdown apiece. The Colts' secondary struggled in Week 1, allowing Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett to hit the 100-yard mark and score twice. With Stafford's knack to spread the ball around, I believe all three of his main targets will find the end zone on Sunday.

