Rams vs. Jaguars: Week 13 Prediction & Picks

The Los Angeles Rams have fallen off the trajectory that they began the season on, winning seven of the first eight games. Now, after falling short against the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers over the last three games, the Rams enter Sunday's contest trying to end a three-game skid.

Despite riding a losing streak, energy among the team still remains high. Newly added players Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are expected to make their home debuts inside SoFi Stadium this week, providing a much-needed spark in a week that the Rams desperately need in order to stay in stride within the NFC playoff picture.

Here are our staff predictions and picks ahead of the Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams are in 'must-win' territory in an effort to put the team's winless month of November to a halt. While the team has struggled on both sides of the ball – committing an abundance of turnovers on offense, combined with the recent defensive efforts in which they've become susceptible against the run – this week has all the making to get back on the right track. While things haven’t gone all that great for the Rams in recent weeks – averaging just 18 points per game last month – I think L.A. gets back to their dominant ways, similar to the first eight weeks of the season. I see this game as a contest that Mathew Stafford gets his confidence back as he and the offense run away with a Week 13 victory.

Prediction: Rams 34, Jaguars 16

Connor O'Brien, Writer

Hosting the Jaguars could not come at a better time for the Rams, as they look to bounce back after three straight losses. While one of Jacksonville's lone bright spots was a win over the playoff-bound Bills, the Jaguars have had a tough season. Between Urban Meyer’s off-the-field issues, and Trevor Lawerence’s early-season struggles in the NFL, the Jaguars season has been a rough one. Averaging a mere 15.7 points per game – second-worst in the NFL – the Rams defensive stars should be swarming the Jaguars offense. For the Rams offense, they should be able to score at will against the Jaguars' defense that is allowing 360 yards per game. The Rams desperately need this game and when it’s all said and done, I think they blow out the Jaguars.

Prediction: Rams 30, Jaguars 10

MJ Hurley, Writer

If there has ever been a must-win game for the Rams, this is it. After falling in three straight contests, the Rams are sitting at 7-4 with a steep climb ahead of them. If L.A. wants to enter the playoffs as anything above the No. 5 seed, there is some serious work to be done for Sean McVay and company. Matthew Stafford needs to take care of the ball, and the defense needs to solve their consistency issues. With stars on both sides of the ball, there are no excuses for the recent outing that the Rams have displayed in the last three weeks. In his first game against the Jaguars since the 2019 trade, I see Jalen Ramsey getting the last laugh against his former team in winning fashion.

Prediction: Rams 31, Jaguars 10

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.