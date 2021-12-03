Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Details His Expectations About Making Home Debut at SoFi Stadium

Odell Beckham Jr. talks about making his home debut at SoFi Stadium ahead of Rams vs. Jaguars.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been a member of the Los Angeles Rams for three weeks now but he has yet to take the field at SoFi Stadium with his new team for the first time.

The Rams have played two road games and served their bye week since his arrival in early November.

On Friday, Beckham spoke about his excitement ahead of this weekend’s Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup and the thrill he fully expects from his new fan base in Los Angeles.

“This stadium is obviously one of a kind," Beckham said. "They say it gets much louder and better when it’s Rams fans so I’m excited about that. Looking forward to the first game at home. Just gotta lock-in to the details now, and go out and execute."

He played at SoFi Stadium once already this season, during his time with the Cleveland Browns when they faced the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

Beckham is currently dealing with a hip pointer in which he suffered during last week's game in Green Bay after taking a forceful hit from behind. He's currently listed on the injury report as questionable but said he fully expects to play.

"I’ll be all right," Beckham said. "I’ve been through worse."

Beckham was upgraded to a limited participant in practice after sitting out yesterday.

Last week, Beckham logged five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown across 10 targets. Beckham saw 98% of the Rams' offensive snaps against the Packers last week – a drastic uptick from the game before where he played just 15 in total. All signs point toward a full workload for Beckham against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Kickoff for this week's matchup between the Rams and Jaguars is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

