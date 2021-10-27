Los Angeles Could Host NFL Scouting Combine as Early as 2023

Will the NFL Scouting Combine be coming to the home of the Los Angeles Rams?

The NFL scouting combine has notoriously been held in Indianapolis since 1987 but after the year 2022, it's up for grabs.

As the NFL owners' meetings are underway, the league announced Tuesday that while the yearly event will remain in Indianapolis for at least another year, that Los Angeles and Dallas are two other cities bidding to host the colligate showcase.

With SoFi Stadium being one of the new state-of-the-art facilities that the league has to offer and the NFL Media Group moving their brand new headquarters next door to the Rams' breathtaking venue, the idea of hosting the NFL Combine in Los Angeles seems to be a very reasonable destination.

The league made the NFL Combine subject to bidding from 2023-2028. However, it has yet to be determined when the winning 2023 bid will be publicly announced.

In totality, the combine takes in 300 NFL draft prospects across a four-day affair, taking the pulse of how each prospect checks out medically, physically and mentally.

Players will go through a round of interviews with teams and NFL media in addition to taking the field where they'll be tested in doing standard football drills, featuring the 40-yard dash and others.

The combine is generally held in late February to early March. Last year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event switched to a virtual format for interviews while all in-person workouts were reverted to be held at their college pro day.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.