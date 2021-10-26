Sean McVay Hints at a Possible Cam Akers Return if Rams Reach Playoffs

Rams coach Sean McVay drops a hint at when fans can presumably see a Cam Akers return.

The Los Angeles Rams endured what was initially declared a season-ending injury to running back Cam Akers when he suffered a torn Achillies during a private workout just before the start of training camp.

From July when the injury occurred to now in late October, Akers has made significant progress in rehabbing his Achilles.

Akers posted an update last week via his Instagram account as he took to the Rams practice facility doing ladder drills.

Akers remains on the Non-Football Injury list, but his recent update raised the question: can he return to the playing field at some point prior to the start of next season?

Rams coach Sean McVay sat down with J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr for their weekly episode of The Coach McVay Show broadcasted on the Rams YouTube channel and McVay delivered an update on Akers.

"No, he's definitely not," McVay said when asked if Akers is officially out for the entire year. "You don't want to be presumptuous at all. We got to handle our business but if you said we give ourselves an opportunity to play after the season – would there be a possible Cam sighting playing for the Rams? That's not something I would rule out."

While Akers is not able to make a return during the regular season, McVay did hint at the fact that Akers could see live-action for a possible run in the playoffs.

As a rookie, Akers led the Rams in rushing with 625 yards on 145 carries (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns. Most notable, he came into his own down the final weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs, cementing himself as the Rams' lead back of the future.

As Akers continues to recover from injury, the Rams will carry on with the combination of Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel handling the rushing duties.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.