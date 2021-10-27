Jalen Ramsey Draws Comparison to Deion Sanders From Texans HC David Culley
Jalen Ramsey is commonly labeled as the game's best cornerback in the NFL.
And on Tuesday when Texans coach David Culley met with Los Angeles reporters on a conference call to preview the Rams and Texans' Week 8 matchup, he too feels that Ramsey is as good as it gets.
Culley, who has a long history of coaching in the NFL, drew strong comparisons of Ramsey to Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.
"The thing about it, he's one of the guys in this league who people consider shutdown players," Culley said of Ramsey. "Obviously, when you do that – I go way back in my career, when I was in Philadelphia and we were playing the Cowboys. They had a guy named Deion Sanders. And it was almost like it was unfair, sometimes, because the guy he covered got taken completely out of the game. So it kind of made it unfair. I'm not saying Jalen is Deion Sanders, but he is a very, very good player. I can remember when he was in Jacksonville, I had some dealings with him there also. He's just one of those guys that, when you've got him on a defender it makes you better. You can play things a little differently when you've got a guy like that on your team, and they're very fortunate to have a guy like that."
Ramsey is a two-time All-Pro and is playing his way towards another nomination this season. Ramsey and Sanders, both of which attended Florida State, exemplify the standard of what it means to be a 'lockdown cover corner.'
Jalen Ramsey Draws Comparison to Deion Sanders From Texans HC David Culley
Texans coach David Culley delivers strong praise to Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Giants Sign S J.R. Reed Off Rams Practice Squad | Team Tracker
The Rams will be without a top practice squad option moving forward.
Sean McVay Weighs in on the Potential Role of LB Ernest Jones Following Kenny Young Trade
What kind of role will Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones see in the weeks ahead?
Last week against the Detroit Lions, Ramsey put together a notable outing where he allowed just two receptions in coverage for 10 yards, registering a 31.9 passer rating allowed and the game-sealing interception, according to Pro Football Focus. Ramsey was also awarded a 90.6 grade from PFF, his highest-graded game this season, which also marks his best performance since joining the Rams in 2019.
He and the Rams' defense will look to cause havoc for Culley's Texans squad that has scored over 10 points just one time in the last five weeks. Ramsey has played a significant role in the star position as well as outside cornerback. In moving around to different positions along the defense, Ramsey will presumably be matched up against former teammate Brandin Cooks in an effort to minimize the damage the Texans' top pass-catcher can do in facing his former team.
As the midpoint of the season inches closer, Ramsey has the seventh-highest odds to win Defensive Player of the Year, according to BetOnline.
More from Ram Digest:
- SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 8?
- Sean McVay Hints at a Possible Cam Akers Return if Rams Make Playoffs
- Sean McVay Reveals What Went Into Trading LB Kenny Young
- Grading the Rams & Broncos' Kenny Young Trade
- Rams Trade LB Kenny Young to Broncos
- Rams at Texans Week 8 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- 3 Key Adjustments the Rams Must Make Following Week 7 Game vs. Lions
- Quotes of Note: The Best From Rams' Week 7 Win Over Lions
- Rams Top Lions 28-19 in Late-Game Thriller
- Jared Goff Reportedly Hung Up When Sean McVay Called About Offseason Trade
- Rams Release Tribute Video for Jared Goff & Michael Brockers' Return to L.A.
- Rams RB Cam Akers Making Strides of Improvement in Recent Rehab Update
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.