    October 27, 2021
    Jalen Ramsey Draws Comparison to Deion Sanders From Texans HC David Culley

    Texans coach David Culley delivers strong praise to Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
    Jalen Ramsey is commonly labeled as the game's best cornerback in the NFL.

    And on Tuesday when Texans coach David Culley met with Los Angeles reporters on a conference call to preview the Rams and Texans' Week 8 matchup, he too feels that Ramsey is as good as it gets.

    Culley, who has a long history of coaching in the NFL, drew strong comparisons of Ramsey to Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. 

    "The thing about it, he's one of the guys in this league who people consider shutdown players," Culley said of Ramsey. "Obviously, when you do that – I go way back in my career, when I was in Philadelphia and we were playing the Cowboys. They had a guy named Deion Sanders. And it was almost like it was unfair, sometimes, because the guy he covered got taken completely out of the game. So it kind of made it unfair. I'm not saying Jalen is Deion Sanders, but he is a very, very good player. I can remember when he was in Jacksonville, I had some dealings with him there also. He's just one of those guys that, when you've got him on a defender it makes you better. You can play things a little differently when you've got a guy like that on your team, and they're very fortunate to have a guy like that."

    Ramsey is a two-time All-Pro and is playing his way towards another nomination this season. Ramsey and Sanders, both of which attended Florida State, exemplify the standard of what it means to be a 'lockdown cover corner.'

    Last week against the Detroit Lions, Ramsey put together a notable outing where he allowed just two receptions in coverage for 10 yards, registering a 31.9 passer rating allowed and the game-sealing interception, according to Pro Football Focus. Ramsey was also awarded a 90.6 grade from PFF, his highest-graded game this season, which also marks his best performance since joining the Rams in 2019.

    He and the Rams' defense will look to cause havoc for Culley's Texans squad that has scored over 10 points just one time in the last five weeks. Ramsey has played a significant role in the star position as well as outside cornerback. In moving around to different positions along the defense, Ramsey will presumably be matched up against former teammate Brandin Cooks in an effort to minimize the damage the Texans' top pass-catcher can do in facing his former team.

    As the midpoint of the season inches closer, Ramsey has the seventh-highest odds to win Defensive Player of the Year, according to BetOnline.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

