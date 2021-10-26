SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 8?

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 8?

Now as the NFL season gets closer to the midpoint of the schedule, team records are starting to hold more weight. While the Rams hold possession of a 6-1 record, four other teams in the NFC are either undefeated or have just one loss just as the Rams do.

Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season all the way up to Week 7.

Rams power rank: 3

Last week: Win vs. Lions, 28-19

Next week: at Houston Texans

While the Rams sat as the No. 1 team in last week's rankings, they've dropped two spots despite a win over the Lions last week.

SI staff writer Conor Orr, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"L.A. is third in offensive DVOA and fourth in defensive DVOA, making them one of the most statistically sound and across-the-board dominant teams. While they remain a favorite of mine to reach the Super Bowl, the loss against Arizona lingers."

Orr indicates the Rams are one of the most complete teams, ranking top five in offensive and defensive DVOA. However, their only loss came against the Cardinals, a team that remains the only undefeated squad after seven weeks, but also a team that the Rams find themselves chasing in the NFC West standings.

Meanwhile, Orr does claim that the Rams are his Super Bowl favorite. His reason for holding back the Rams from the top spot stems from the Cardinals' loss, who Orr ranked ahead of L.A.

The Rams will look to continue their winning ways in Week 8 when they hit the road to take on the Houston Texans. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 31 as L.A. searches for their seventh victory of the season.

