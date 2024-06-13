Rams Notes: Media Day, Preseason Game, Cal Lutheran
News has a slowed a bit on the Los Angeles Rams front, but the team is in the midst of its mandatory minicamp, and plenty of stories should no doubt sprout out of that soon enough. In the mean time, here's the latest out of L.A.
Rams News: Behind The Scenes of LA's Media Day
Though fans haven't yet gotten an opportunity to see the fruits of the Rams' media day labor, they were at least permitted a sneak peak into what the Horns got into while taking media day stills, which includes some fascinating video moments.
Rams News: First Look at Media Day Candid Stills
Los Angeles players showcased their fun sides amidst media day activities. Pour through these candid moments.
Rams News: Los Angeles Going National with First 2024 Preseason Game
The opening contest of L.A.'s preseason will be available beyond local markets.
Rams News: Cal Lutheran Reflects on LA Ending Offseason Run at School
Los Angeles is moving on from its nine-year stint at Cal Lutheran, as it gears up for the next phase of its offseason.
Rams News: Top Question Facing LA As Minicamp Opens
Los Angeles' mandatory minicamp began earlier this week. The team is hoping to build on a largely successful 10-7 2023 season. How exactly the club will get there is worth exploring.
Rams News: Making Case for UFL Offensive Player of the Year
An expert proposes Los Angeles general manager Les Snead make an out-of-the-box signing as the team's offseason winds down.