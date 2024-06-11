Rams Going National with First 2024 Preseason Game
One of the Los Angeles Rams preseason games will officially be nationally televised. The Rams preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on August 11 will be televised nationally on NFL Network, per football insider Andrew Siciliano.
The game will feature two playoff teams from last season, as both the Cowboys and Rams advanced to the wildcard round. The game will be one of two games played on the final day of the first full preseason weekend.
While the Rams will be in the spotlight, don't expect to see much during the game. The Rams notoriously don't play their top starters like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp in the preseason, and the team overall shows very little. Last season, Brett Rypien and Stetson Bennett switched off playing quarterback for Los Angeles, and the team lost all three of their games by at least three scores.
Even Puka Nacua, a then rookie who had not had his breakout campaign yet, caught just three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown over all three preseason games. Then when the regular season rolled around, Nacua broke rookie reception records in his first three games.
After the Rams' preseason game against the Cowboys, they will hold preseason games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans before facing ex-Pro Bowl L.A. quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of the Detroit Lions in Week 1 for a 2023 season Wild Card Round playoff game rematch.
