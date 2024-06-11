Rams News: Making the Case for Reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year
The Los Angeles Rams may boast an already-impressive wideout room between Pro Bowlers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, plus freshly re-signed Demarcus Robinson and rookie Jordan Whittington. But 2024 UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler may be worth a look as a low-rsik candidate with intriguing upside, opines Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire.
He paced the entire UFL with 652 receiving yards, averaging 14.5 yards per, while also notching five touchdown catches, second-most in the league. Butler's St. Louis Battlehawks fell to the San Antonio Brahmas in a conference title game this past weekend. Butler notched six catches for 59 yards, highlighted by this one-handed, 26-yard highlight reel-worthy catch:
After the loss, Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips praised Butler, telling him he deserved an NFL shot.
"Butler would still have an uphill climb toward making a 53-man roster, but after the way he played in the UFL, he at least deserves a chance to compete for a spot in training camp and the preseason," DaSilva allows. "The fact that he’s still competing and trying to make it in professional football shows he’s dedicated to the game."
"The Rams could use a big red-zone threat like Butler to complement the styles of Kupp and Nacua," DaSilva writes. "He’s far from a lock to contribute in 2024 but he’s worth a shot after playing so well in the UFL."
Would Butler truly make an impact for Los Angeles this season? It does seem like he could be an occasional, situational fit, but he has yet to make a true impression at the NFL level. The 6-foot-5, 227-pound Iowa State product has logged NFL time with the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles, and has suited up for the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
