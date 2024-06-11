Rams News: Behind The Scenes of LA's Media Day
The Los Angeles Rams held their media day earlier this week, and took fans behind the scenes through their social media pages. During media day, the team takes updated photos and promotional videos of their team and players.
The behind the scenes video the Rams posted on X features star quarterback and Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford in uniform flipping a football between his hands. Stafford is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he completed 62.6% of his passes for 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
The Rams also showed a couple of other behind the scenes videos, with one featuring offseason signing cornerback Tre'Davious White revealing that he's camera shy. White joined the Rams after six years with the Buffalo Bills. Another video showcased second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua spilling his hair care routine. Nacua enters this season after a record-breaking rookie year, highlighted by breaking the rookie receiving yards record.
This was the first NFL media day for the Rams' 2024 rookie class, which features Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Blake Corum, Kamren Kinchens, Brennan Jackson, Tyler Davis, Joshua Karty, Jordan Whittington, Beaux Limmer, and KT Leveston.
