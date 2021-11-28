Rams at Packers Week 12 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur have a bond that goes well beyond trying to outduel one another from across the sideline.
LaFleur worked with McVay early on in their coaching careers as a member of the Washington Football Team. Additionally, when McVay was named head coach of the Rams, he hired LaFleur as the team's offensive coordinator, which ultimately was a critical stepping stone in his rise to prominence as a play-caller.
As the teams face off in Week 12, the Rams will be seeking redemption after being eliminated by the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round last season.
Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 12 showdown between the Rams and Packers:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams at Packers Week 12
Point spread: Rams -2.5
Over/under point total: 46.5
Rams at Packers Week 12 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams Week 12 contest against the Packers.
Report: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Dealing With Elbow Pain, Chronic Back Issue
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has reportedly been dealing with a flurry of injuries over the last few weeks.
Packers RB Aaron Jones Will be Game-Time Decision vs. Rams
The Packers will test running back Aaron Jones' knee injury in pre-game warmups before determining his game status for Week 12 against the Rams.
Moneyline: Rams -138, Packers +115
After the betting lines opened with the Rams being the underdog, the pendulum has swung in favor of L.A. as they now hold the edge as 2.5-point favorites. Perhaps the long list of injuries the Packers find themselves dealing with this week, combined with heavy bets coming down on the Rams, may have been the difference-maker in seeing the line movement.
The point total is set at 46.5, a figure that has decreased after opening at 50 points. While the Rams average 27.1 points per game and the Packers average 22.5, injuries are likely to be the factor that has pushed the number down, similar to the movement seen with the spread.
Kickoff for this Week 12 matchup between the Rams and Packers is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lambeau Field.
More from Ram Digest:
- Packers RB Aaron Jones Will be Game-Time Decision vs. Rams
- Rams at Packers: Week 12 Predictions & Picks
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 12 vs. Packers
- Rams at Packers Week 12: 3 Bold Predictions
- Sean McVay Provides Encouraging Update on Odell Beckham Jr. Learning the Rams' Offense
- Torry Holt Named Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
- Rams, NFL Reach Settlement With St. Louis Over L.A. Relocation Lawsuit
- 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Update: Two Rams Lead Early Voting
- Rams at Packers Week 12: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
- Sean McVay Says This NFL Season is as “Wide Open” For Anyone’s Taking Since he Started Coaching
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.