    • November 28, 2021
    Rams at Packers Week 12 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams Week 12 contest against the Packers.
    Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur have a bond that goes well beyond trying to outduel one another from across the sideline. 

    LaFleur worked with McVay early on in their coaching careers as a member of the Washington Football Team. Additionally, when McVay was named head coach of the Rams, he hired LaFleur as the team's offensive coordinator, which ultimately was a critical stepping stone in his rise to prominence as a play-caller.

    As the teams face off in Week 12, the Rams will be seeking redemption after being eliminated by the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round last season.

    Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 12 showdown between the Rams and Packers:

    Rams at Packers Week 12

    Point spread: Rams -2.5

    Over/under point total: 46.5

    Moneyline: Rams -138, Packers +115

    After the betting lines opened with the Rams being the underdog, the pendulum has swung in favor of L.A. as they now hold the edge as 2.5-point favorites. Perhaps the long list of injuries the Packers find themselves dealing with this week, combined with heavy bets coming down on the Rams, may have been the difference-maker in seeing the line movement.

    The point total is set at 46.5, a figure that has decreased after opening at 50 points. While the Rams average 27.1 points per game and the Packers average 22.5, injuries are likely to be the factor that has pushed the number down, similar to the movement seen with the spread.

    Kickoff for this Week 12 matchup between the Rams and Packers is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lambeau Field.

