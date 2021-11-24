Report: Rams, NFL Reach Settlement With St. Louis Over L.A. Relocation Lawsuit
The four-year lawsuit between the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL and the city of St. Louis is reportedly coming to an end.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL have reached a $790 million settlement with St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
The Rams left St. Louis in 2016, packing up their bags in order to relocate to L.A. in an effort to play in a highly coveted market as well as build a new state-of-the-art venue, now known as SoFi Stadium.
The lawsuit began when the city of St. Louis stated that the Rams breached their previous agreement in the process of relocating the organization to L.A.
The Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis will not be receiving an NFL expansion team in the process of this agreement, which was one aspect that the city was holding out hope for, and caused major hold-ups in ultimately reaching a settlement.
The report also indicates that of the $790 million, it is unclear how much Rams owner Stan Kroenke will be responsible for paying in comparison to the threshold that the NFL will take on.
The report stated the following:
"The settlement does not include an expansion football team for St. Louis, a source said. It was not immediately clear how much of the settlement would be paid by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who moved the Rams from St. Louis in 2016, and how much would be paid by the NFL."
"The city, county and dome authority filed the civil suit against Kroenke, the Rams, the league and its owners in 2017, alleging the league broke its own relocation rules that were established decades ago to avoid antitrust liability."
