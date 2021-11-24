Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Rams, NFL Reach Settlement With St. Louis Over L.A. Relocation Lawsuit

    A settlement between the Rams, the NFL and St. Louis has reportedly been reached over the franchise’s relocation lawsuit.
    Author:

    The four-year lawsuit between the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL and the city of St. Louis is reportedly coming to an end.

    Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL have reached a $790 million settlement with St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch

    The Rams left St. Louis in 2016, packing up their bags in order to relocate to L.A. in an effort to play in a highly coveted market as well as build a new state-of-the-art venue, now known as SoFi Stadium.

    The lawsuit began when the city of St. Louis stated that the Rams breached their previous agreement in the process of relocating the organization to L.A.

    The Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis will not be receiving an NFL expansion team in the process of this agreement, which was one aspect that the city was holding out hope for, and caused major hold-ups in ultimately reaching a settlement.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1275
    Play

    Report: Rams, NFL Reach Settlement With St. Louis Over L.A. Relocation Lawsuit

    A settlement between the Rams, the NFL and St. Louis has reportedly been reached over the franchise’s relocation lawsuit.

    34 seconds ago
    IMG-0983
    Play

    2022 NFL Pro Bowl Update: Two Rams Lead Early Voting

    The Rams have two players who've received more Pro Bowl votes than any other player at their respective positions in the NFC.

    2 hours ago
    IMG_1267
    Play

    Rams at Packers Week 12: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Packers in Week 12 at Lambeau Field. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

    2 hours ago

    The report also indicates that of the $790 million, it is unclear how much Rams owner Stan Kroenke will be responsible for paying in comparison to the threshold that the NFL will take on.

    The report stated the following:

    "The settlement does not include an expansion football team for St. Louis, a source said. It was not immediately clear how much of the settlement would be paid by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who moved the Rams from St. Louis in 2016, and how much would be paid by the NFL."

    "The city, county and dome authority filed the civil suit against Kroenke, the Rams, the league and its owners in 2017, alleging the league broke its own relocation rules that were established decades ago to avoid antitrust liability."

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1275
    News

    Report: Rams, NFL Reach Settlement With St. Louis Over L.A. Relocation Lawsuit

    34 seconds ago
    IMG-0983
    News

    2022 NFL Pro Bowl Update: Two Rams Lead Early Voting

    2 hours ago
    IMG_1267
    News

    Rams at Packers Week 12: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    2 hours ago
    IMG_1264
    News

    Should the Rams Consider Placing a Claim for RB Phillip Lindsay?

    19 hours ago
    IMG_1262
    News

    Sean McVay Says This NFL Season is as 'Wide Open' For Anyone's Taking Since he Started Coaching

    20 hours ago
    IMG_1261
    News

    SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 12?

    Nov 23, 2021
    IMG_1258
    News

    Rams are Getting Close to Designating Justin Hollins for Return Off Injured Reserve

    Nov 23, 2021
    IMG_1257
    News

    Sean McVay Reveals Leonard Floyd's Expected Game Status for Week 12 Following Concussion

    Nov 23, 2021