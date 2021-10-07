Rams at Seahawks Week 5: 3 Bold Predictions

All eyes will be drawn to the bright lights of Seattle on Thursday night for this primetime matchup between two NFC West rivals. The Rams and Seahawks will clash on a shortened week in what looks to be a pivotal game early on in the season as each team attempts to keep stride with the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.

Here are three bold predictions for Thursday's divisional contest:

Prediction No.1: Alex Collins rushes for over 100 yards.

Against the 49ers, it was Collins who looked like the more explosive running back, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Chris Carson is dealing with a nagging neck injury, and in a short week, it could be Collins who gets the majority of the rushing attempts. The Rams defense was gashed in Week 4 by Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds, who went for 120 yards on just 12 carries. Additionally, James Conner, Kyler Murray, and Rondale Moore added a combined 98 total rushing yards. With the Seahawks' identity to run the ball, combined with the Rams' recent struggles, expect Collins to have a big day on the ground. Collins has two career games in which he has reached over 100 yards and his third game over the century mark could be well on its way.

Prediction No.2: Cooper Kupp replicates his first 3 weeks.

After setting the league on fire in the first three weeks, Kupp returned to earth in Week 4, posting just five catches for 64 yards. While Sean McVay expressed an interest in getting Robert Woods the ball more, it's clear who Matthew Stafford's favorite target is. The Seahawks' secondary has given up 100 yards to the opposing team's number one receiver each of the last three games (Julio Jones, Justin Jefferson and Deebo Samuel), and I would expect that streak to continue. Put Kupp down for at least 125 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.

Prediction No.3: The game is won on a walk-off field goal.

Two years ago, these two teams squared off on Thursday Night Football in Seattle and it ended in dramatic fashion. After an offensive back and forth game, it came down to the leg of Greg Zuerlein. The kick went wide right, giving the Seahawks a narrow 30-29 win. I see this contest playing out in a similar way. Another primetime divisional game will bring out the best of both teams. In the most competitive division in football, Thursday night's game will be a hard-fought affair, and I predict it will come down to the last snap.

