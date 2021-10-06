Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 5 at Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams have listed four players on the injury report all week, but in doing so, coach Sean McVay hinted Monday at the fact that all four should be fine by Thursday's game.
He reiterated that same sentiment Wednesday morning on a Zoom conference call with reporters stating, “all hands on deck” as he expects everyone on the injury report to be able to play.
While the Rams are getting healthier despite having to play on a short week, the injury report on the Seahawks side of things illustrates a long list of lingering injuries.
Here's how the Rams stack up regarding the team's final injury status before the Week 5 matchup on Thursday Night Football:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
Full participant (FP)
- RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)
- S Taylor Rapp (ankle)
- TE Tyler Higbee (ankle)
- TE Johnny Mundt (shoulder)
None of the Rams players were given a game designation, meaning they're all available for the Week 5 game.
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.