Sean McVay Shares the Difficulties of Preparing for Thursday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay detailed what it's like to squeeze in a week's preparation for a game that’s set to be played on Thursday Night Football.

The Rams surrendered their first loss of the season last week to the Arizona Cardinals and in responding back to their recent shortcomings, the team will have no time to dwell on as they'll face another NFC West foe in the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

"This is a crazy-ass turnaround," McVay said Wednesday.

The Rams will play two games in a five-day span, ranging from last Sunday to Thursday. In doing so, the preparation period is expedited – especially for the road team such as the Rams.

"This is typically for us, on a Wednesday, you're just getting the players in and installing the first part of your game plan," McVay said. "We're getting ready to travel here in a few hours. That's what I mean by crazy-ass turnaround."

It also doesn’t allow much time for injured players to recover from the previous week. The Rams have listed four players – running back Darrell Henderson (ribs), safety Taylor Rapp (ankle), tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) and tight end Johnny Mundt (shoulder) – on the injury report this week. All four players have been noted as limited participants throughout the week, but McVay said "we expect to be all hands on deck," referencing the availably of his players as everyone should be able to play.

"The turnaround, the crazy turnaround is for these guys," McVay said of his players. "You just look at how physical this game is and how quickly they turn around, that's where it is very, very important from a mental, but as much for the physical, just seeing their bodies turnover and making sure that we're hitting on all cylinders as much as possible."

McVay detailed the work in which they're forced to cram in the installs of plays this week. But also, the mental and physical toll it takes on the body of his players.

Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5:20 p.m. PT at Lumen Field in Seattle.

