Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

Following the game postponement, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks now sit one day away from taking the field for their Week 15 divisional showdown.

As the two teams still remain with a surplus of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they are relatively healthy as it pertains to the injury report.

Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding each team's final injury report leading up to the Week 15 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

*Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear on the injury report.

Rams Injury Report

Full participant (FP)

OL Brian Allen (knee)

DL Aaron Donald (knee)

DL Greg Gaines (hand)

*No injury designations

Seahawks Injury Report

Full participant (FP)

G Gabe Jackson (knee)

WR DK Metcalf (foot/back)

S Quandre Diggs (knee)

WR Freddie Swain (ankle)

DT Al Woods (rest)

LB Carlos Dunlapp II (quadricep)

SS Ryan Neal (oblique)

C/G Kyle Fuller (calf)

*No injury designations

