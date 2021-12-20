Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks
Following the game postponement, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks now sit one day away from taking the field for their Week 15 divisional showdown.
As the two teams still remain with a surplus of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they are relatively healthy as it pertains to the injury report.
Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding each team's final injury report leading up to the Week 15 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:
*Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear on the injury report.
Rams Injury Report
Full participant (FP)
- OL Brian Allen (knee)
- DL Aaron Donald (knee)
- DL Greg Gaines (hand)
*No injury designations
Seahawks Injury Report
Full participant (FP)
- G Gabe Jackson (knee)
- WR DK Metcalf (foot/back)
- S Quandre Diggs (knee)
- WR Freddie Swain (ankle)
- DT Al Woods (rest)
- LB Carlos Dunlapp II (quadricep)
- SS Ryan Neal (oblique)
- C/G Kyle Fuller (calf)
*No injury designations
