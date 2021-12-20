Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.
    Following the game postponement, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks now sit one day away from taking the field for their Week 15 divisional showdown.

    As the two teams still remain with a surplus of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they are relatively healthy as it pertains to the injury report. 

    Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding each team's final injury report leading up to the Week 15 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

    *Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear on the injury report.

    Rams Injury Report

    Full participant (FP)

    • OL Brian Allen (knee)
    • DL Aaron Donald (knee)
    • DL Greg Gaines (hand)

    IMG_1269
    Play

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

    *No injury designations

    Seahawks Injury Report

    Full participant (FP)

    • G Gabe Jackson (knee)
    • WR DK Metcalf (foot/back)
    • S Quandre Diggs (knee)
    • WR Freddie Swain (ankle)
    • DT Al Woods (rest)
    • LB Carlos Dunlapp II (quadricep)
    • SS Ryan Neal (oblique)
    • C/G Kyle Fuller (calf)

    *No injury designations

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

