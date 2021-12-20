Sean McVay Expects RB Jake Funk, LB Travin Howard to Play in Week 15 vs. Seahawks

Running back Jake Funk and linebacker Travin Howard may see the field as soon as Tuesday night against the Seahawks after overcoming hamstring injuries.

The Los Angeles Rams have designated linebacker Travin Howard and running back Jake Funk for return from injured reserve over the last two days. Therefore, their 21-day activation window has officially begun.

However, Rams coach Sean McVay indicated he won't waste any time getting them back into the fold, as the two players are expected to see playing time as early as Tuesday night.

“I expect him to play on Tuesday," McVay said of Funk. "He's made a good recovery, done a great job with (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group attacking it. So, both Jake and (Travin) Howard are guys we anticipate playing on Tuesday.”

Funk and Howard both suffered hamstring injuries with Funk's coming in mid-October and Howard's in early November.



Funk's expected arrival to the field comes as a surprise given his status at the time of injury. Following the blow to his hamstring, it was initially thought that Funk would miss the remainder of the season.

Now, inserting Funk back into the mix, he provides contributions in two separate avenues – running back and kick returner. As a rusher, he'll provide depth to the Rams' running back group that features Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson Jr. in the backfield. Henderson has been hit by the injury bug at times throughout his career and it’s sidelined him for three games so far this season. Having another hard-nosed rusher in the backfield as Funk displayed during his time in the college ranks, gives L.A. a different look aside from the dynamics that Michel and Henderson presents.

Prior to going down with injury, Funk returned four kicks where he averaged 22 yards per attempt. The Rams have used over 10 different return men this season, so Funk could be yet another option who takes over those duties.

As for Howard, he was placed on short-term injured reserve so his return follows suit.

Howard played in eight games before injuring his hamstring, where he primarily served a special teams role. Defensively, he's played just 10 snaps this season, all of which came in Week 6 against the New York Giants.

While neither Funk nor Howard will perhaps consume a starting role, the Rams still sit with over 20 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so their contributions may be heavily relied on if the team is still drastically short-handed.

Kickoff for the Rams' Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks on Tuesday night is slated for 4 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.