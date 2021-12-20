Sean McVay Weighs in on the Rams' Running Back Dynamics for Week 15, Not Naming Starter

Sean McVay reveals how the Rams will utilize Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel in Week 15 against the Seahawks.

The Rams have relied on running back Sony Michel to be the team's leading rusher in each of the last two weeks, while Darrell Henderson Jr. recovered from a thigh injury and was sidelined as a result of COVID-19.

Michel has averaged 22 rushing attempts and 100 yards in each of the last two weeks, tacking on one touchdown. While Michel began the year as a compliment to Henderson's rushing efforts, he may see an increased role even when Henderson is back fully healthy.

It's been a hot topic of conversation revolving around the Rams offense and coach Sean McVay provided clarity regarding his running back group and how they’ll be deployed in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“We'll use them both," McVay said Sunday. "Sony has done a great job these last couple weeks. We know how reliable Darrell is. So, both those guys, if they're both up and available, we'll utilize both those guys. As far as the starter, who gets more, it'll be a feel for the flow of the game. I look at it as like we have two starting backs and then you'll have Mekhi (Sargent) and Jake (Funk) available, if need be, as well.”

McVay's comments indicate he's going to ride the hot hand without having to name a definite starter ahead of game-time.

Prior to missing the last two weeks, Henderson had consumed the bulk of the load, averaging 14 rushing attempts and 64 rushing yards on a per-game basis, while finding the end zone eight times this season – five rushing and three receiving.

Henderson is ideally the Rams' thumper, running with violence which allows him to break off big plays in forcing broken tackles. Meanwhile, Michel's efficiency of late has propelled him in line for more opportunities as his fight for extra yards and ability to keep the chains moving has given the offense a jolt.

The one-two punch of Henderson and Michel gives the Rams two options in which they can wear down their opposition with a multi-dimensional running style.

The Rams also are poised to get back their seventh-round running back Jake Funk, who was designated for return from injured reserve on Sunday. Funk suffered a hamstring injury in mid-October, and while it was initially thought of to be season-ending, his fast track recovery process has him in a position to presumably play as early as Tuesday night.

McVay mentioned over the weekend that he expects Funk to play in some compacity against the Seahawks.

“I expect him to play on Tuesday. He's made a good recovery, done a great job with (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group attacking it," McVay said of Funk returning from his hamstring injury suffered in Week 6.

