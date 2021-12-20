Rams vs. Seahawks: Week 15 Prediction and Picks

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks get set to face off on Tuesday night following a game postponement due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

While the Rams, at one point, were up to 29 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they're now down to 18. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added six players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, bringing their total to eight.

While there's a lot of uncertainty revolving around both teams' COVID-19 cases, this is a game that the Rams need in order to give themselves a shot at overtaking the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals losing on Sunday to the Detroit Lions.

Here are our staff predictions and picks ahead of the Rams and Seahawks Week 15 matchup:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams caught a break when the NFL postponed the game to Tuesday, allowing additional time for the players to test negative. Meanwhile, as the Rams continue to trend in the right direction, getting players back in each of the last three days, the Seahawks' Reserve/COVID-19 list has grown in size. With the Rams having just four starters out as of Monday, I think they find a way to pull of this unusual week with a victory despite being shorthanded. This is a game that has a lot riding on their playoff seeding as a win would put them with the same record as the Cardinals, tied atop NFC West standings.

Prediction: Rams 31, Seahawks 27

Connor O'Brien, Writer

This game has many intriguing storylines, but unfortunately, COVID-19 is the headline when it comes to Sunday’s game. The Rams are notably without several stars, while the Seahawks could be missing star receiver Tyler Lockett. For the Seahawks offense, Russell Wilson has started to get back on track after struggling in his return from an injured hand, while Lockett is building on a career year. If Lockett is unable to play, DK Metcalf would see a much larger role. After meeting virtually for the majority of the week, the Rams may be thrown off with their preparation ahead of game-time. With potentially many key players missing this game, I think the game is much closer than it should be. In a normal week, I think the Rams dominate the Seahawks, but with this being anything but a normal week, I like the Seahawks to narrowly beat the Rams.

Prediction: Seahawks: 23, Rams 20

MJ Hurley, Writer

It's generally a chaotic game when the Rams and Seahawks play, and that's before you throw COVID-19 into the mix. With the Rams struggling mightily on the Reserve/COVID-19 front, the Seahawks have an opportunity to strike. Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll are holding onto their last gasp of air before the team potentially is faced with tearing it down and transitioning into a re-build. Therefore, I think this is a game that they throw everything at their disposal toward a division rival. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford has been playing better as of late and that's encouraging as the season heads down the final stretch, but in the end, I don’t see the Rams coming out of this one on top. I see it being close, but have the Seahawks edging it out.

Prediction: Seahawks 21, Rams 17

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.