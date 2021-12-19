Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Sean McVay Delivers Injury Update on Aaron Donald's Knee

    Here's the latest on Aaron Donald's injured knee.
    It was a surprise to begin the week when Aaron Donald popped up on the Rams' injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

    While the Rams haven’t held a practice until Saturday due to the COVID-19 outbreak they’re attempting to minimize, Donald was noted as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimation injury report. From Thursday on, he was upgraded to limited, including Saturday's practice where players took to the field for the first time since Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

    Rams coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters Saturday on a conference call, giving an update on where Donald stands regarding his injured knee.

    “He's feeling good. I was just talking to (Director of Sports Science) Tyler Williams on my way over here and he said that Aaron is feeling good," McVay said. "A little bit harder to evaluate just based on the tempo that we had today, but I feel confident that he's going to be okay. It's kind of more semantics than anything else is my understanding there.” 

    McVay gives the belief that Donald's injury is nothing severe that would hold him back. On Sunday, the Rams will release their final injury report so it will be telling if Donald is able to be upgraded to a full participant.

    Donald is coming off the best game of his 2021 season, where he logged five tackles, three TFLs, three sacks, three quarterback hits and one pass breakup.

