Rams Activate Four Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Rams have gotten back four more players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The Los Angeles Rams have activated four players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, featuring inside linebacker Troy Reeder, offensive guard Bobby Evans, offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and cornerback Robert Rochell, the team announced Monday morning.

Following the news, the Rams now sit with 18 players that remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with just one more round of tests at their disposal prior to Tuesday night's kickoff. That includes four starters that as of Monday are not available for the Week 15 game, including outside linebacker Von Miller, safety Jordan Fuller, right tackle Rob Havenstein and tight end Tyler Higbee.

As for getting Reeder back into the fold, he's played significant snaps, starting six games this season. However, rookie linebacker Ernest Jones has cut into Reeder's snap counts, recently surpassing him as the starter.

Prior to Monday's testing, the Rams had five offensive lineman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including three offensive tackles. Getting Anchrum back, he presumably may be penciled in as the starting right tackle on Monday night in the event that Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom are unavailable.

As for Evans, he's a versatile offensive lineman that's more suited to play guard but if the Rams find themselves in a pinch due to the COVID-19 outbreak they’re currently faced with, he could kick outside to tackle for Week 15.

While Rochell was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, he still remains on injured reserve and won't be available for this week's game. Rochell is battling a chest injury that will keep him sidelined for at least two more weeks.

