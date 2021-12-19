Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams Activate CB Jalen Ramsey From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Designate RB Jake Funk For Return From Injured Reserve

    The Rams announce two transactions that include cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Jake Funk.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams have activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

    Ramsey was added to the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before the Rams' Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals. After spending nearly a week away from the team, Ramsey is on track to be available for the team's Tueday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

    The Rams still have four starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, featuring right tackle Rob Havenstein, safety Jordan Fuller, outside linebacker Von Miller and tight end Tyler Higbee.

    The Rams have held virtual meetings this week up until Saturday, which marked the first day the team got on the practice field in some capacity. 

    The Rams' Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks has been moved to Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT, allowing additional time for players to test negative upon game-time.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1624
    Play

    Rams Activate CB Jalen Ramsey From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Designate RB Jake Funk For Return From Injured Reserve

    The Rams announce two transactions that include cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Jake Funk.

    30 seconds ago
    IMG_1623
    Play

    Sean McVay Delivers Injury Update on Aaron Donald's Knee

    Here's the latest on Rams DT Aaron Donald's injured knee.

    2 hours ago
    IMG_1618
    Play

    Rams' Saturday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    The Rams have released their Saturday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

    19 hours ago

    With two more days until Tuesday night's divisional showdown, the Rams have time to presumably get back additional players who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list if and when they test negative ahead of kickoff.

    The Rams also announced Sunday that they've designated running back Jake Funk for retrun off injured reserve.

    Funk injured his hamstring in October and the initial diagnosis was that he would miss the remainder of the season. With Funk making progress, his eventual return will supply the Rams will depth at running back as well as an option in the kick and punt retrun duties.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1624
    News

    Rams Activate CB Jalen Ramsey From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Designate RB Jake Funk For Return From Injured Reserve

    30 seconds ago
    IMG_1623
    News

    Sean McVay Delivers Injury Update on Aaron Donald's Knee

    2 hours ago
    IMG_1618
    News

    Rams' Saturday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    19 hours ago
    IMG-0016
    News

    Rams Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad as COVID-19 Replacements | Team Tracker

    22 hours ago
    IMG_1614 2
    News

    Rams Place Two Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Six Others

    22 hours ago
    IMG_1612
    News

    Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Odds: Lines Changing Following Game Postponement

    Dec 18, 2021
    IMG_1601
    News

    Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    Dec 17, 2021
    IMG_1606
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Shares That He Tested 'Negative'

    Dec 17, 2021