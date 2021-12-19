Rams Activate CB Jalen Ramsey From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Designate RB Jake Funk For Return From Injured Reserve

The Rams announce two transactions that include cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Jake Funk.

The Los Angeles Rams have activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

Ramsey was added to the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before the Rams' Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals. After spending nearly a week away from the team, Ramsey is on track to be available for the team's Tueday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams still have four starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, featuring right tackle Rob Havenstein, safety Jordan Fuller, outside linebacker Von Miller and tight end Tyler Higbee.

The Rams have held virtual meetings this week up until Saturday, which marked the first day the team got on the practice field in some capacity.

The Rams' Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks has been moved to Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT, allowing additional time for players to test negative upon game-time.

With two more days until Tuesday night's divisional showdown, the Rams have time to presumably get back additional players who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list if and when they test negative ahead of kickoff.

The Rams also announced Sunday that they've designated running back Jake Funk for retrun off injured reserve.

Funk injured his hamstring in October and the initial diagnosis was that he would miss the remainder of the season. With Funk making progress, his eventual return will supply the Rams will depth at running back as well as an option in the kick and punt retrun duties.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.