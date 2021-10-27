Rams WR DeSean Jackson Opens Up About the Divide Between Him & the Eagles

Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson gives clarity on how his tenure with the Eagles came to a close.

California native DeSean Jackson returned home to his Southern California roots when he joined the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

But in doing so, Jackson still hasn't forgotten how things ended during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that selected him with the 49th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

"It was a f--ked up situation for me," Jackson told Matt Barnes on the All The Smoke podcast. "I took that personal. That's why I did go to Washington, and every time I played the Eagles, I made them regret that decision."

Jackson, after hauling in 82 catches for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns, was released by the Eagles following the 2013 season.

While typically when a player delivers this level of production, a release from the team isn't even a topic of discussion. However, Jackson says that former Eagles coach Chip Kelly was a major component in the team moving on from him despite coming off a career year.

"What bothered me was the allegations and the stories that they dug up and made up like that was the reason they released me," Jackson said. "Oh, 'he's a gang member. He hangs out with thugs, criminals.' … You mad at me because I grew up where I grew up and hang out who I hang out with?"

In reflecting, Jackson says it was a stab in the back given everything that he had poured into the organization.

The former Cal standout says a big reason he signed with Washington following his release from Philadelphia was so he could play the Eagles in a revenge effort.

This season, Jackson serves as one of the Rams' deep threat options after signing a one-year deal with the Rams in March.

Through seven games, Jackson's involvement in the Rams' offense has been sporadic, recording eight catches for 221 yards and one touchdown this season.

While this situation of the divide between Jackson and the Eagles occurred a decent time ago, it was a puzzling separation for one of the franchise's top pass-catchers, so seeing him speak out on behalf of it does bring some context to light.

