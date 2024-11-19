Rams' Stafford Reveals Brilliant Insight on Recent Performance
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) earned their third win in the past four games and responded well to stay in the playoff conversation for the next few weeks. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had another elite performance, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdown passes.
It marks the second time in the past four games that Stafford has thrown for four touchdown passes. He had also tossed 10 touchdown passes in that same span. In his 16th season, Stafford continues to post eye-popping numbers and a pivotal reason to the Ram's recent success.
"Just trying to play good football," Stafford said. "You look at it today, it's all things, right. Coop [Cooper Kupp] made a good play on that play, Puka [Nacua] made a diving catch on another one. Colby [Parkinson] did a great job of keeping his feet down in the back of the end zone on another. It takes everybody. It was just a good offensive day. We left points out there a few different times. But continue to try to get better and better."
The first touchdown pass that Stafford threw against the Patriots was a milestone toss. It marked Stafford's 367th career touchdown pass, which passed legendary quarterback Eli Manning for 10th all-time in career touchdown passes. Stafford could be more humble about the achievement.
"Yeah, obviously a better day today than we've had in the past. Similar type defense, not as many
nuanced things, but was a better day for us on offense, and then moving up the list," Stafford said. "It's humbling. It is every week, obviously, if something happens. It's a really cool thing to be a part of. I love this game, love the history of it, have so much appreciation for the guys that came before me and really the guys that are coming after me. Just a humbling thing."
Stafford delivered a 69-yard touchdown strike to veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp to swing the momentum completely in their favor to start the second half. The pair have been in-sync all season long, as Kupp had over 100 yards and two touchdown receptions in the win.
"Yeah, I mean, it was an off-the-ball kind of base defense, late-hitting zero a little bit," Stafford said. They're trying to hold it and get to us. I kind of alerted right away to Coop, that's kind of the route that he's running. He did not change it too much. Did a really nice job of kind of making something happen at the top of it. Don't really run a seam route versus zero very often in NFL football. I thought he did a great job of kind of giving me an indicator. I put it to a good spot and then he did the rest."
The Rams will return home to SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football as they host the red hot Philadelphia Eagles (8-2). Another must-win game for this team, Stafford will need to be on his game once again and come through in some big moments to play spoiler against one of the NFC's best.
