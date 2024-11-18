Rams' Stafford Passes NFL Legend In Huge Career Stat
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) earned a key victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New England Patriots (3-8) by a score of 28-22 on the road. They were led by 16-year veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford who entered the top 10 in a historical category of NFL history.
With his first or four touchdown passes on the day, Stafford tossed his 367th career touchdown pass. That would pass New York Giants legend Eli Manning for 10th all-time in career touchdown passes. He tied Manning with his game-winning throw to beat Seattle in Week 9.
Stafford would finish Sunday's game with 295 passing yards on 18 completions with four touchdown passes. It marks the second time in the past four games that Stafford has thrown four touchdown passes in a game. Truly incredible from one of the oldest player in the league.
Stafford has been considered one of the best to do it in the past several decades as he joins the top 10 of one of the greatest collection of football players ever. The consistency and longevity has only been displayed a few times in recent history such as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
It is hard to believe his career started in 2009, spending 12 season with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Rams where he would win his first Super Bowl championship in 2022. All the hard work and consistent production that he put in over the years finally paid off in that game.
Even after the relief of achieving a ring, Stafford has not even thought about slowing down. He maintains strong leadership and an unmatched work ethic that has propelled him into the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks of all-time.
Not to mention that Stafford is also 10th in all-time passing yards, there is not argument that he has been one of the best and most productive quarterbacks that has continued to stay healthy over the past decaded and a half.
The Rams earned their first Super Bowl since 2000 because of their trade for Stafford and they have never looked in another direction since. When he is gone from the game of football, many will miss and appreciate what he has accomplished and the success he has brought the game of football.
