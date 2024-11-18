Rams Star Reveals Lofty Goal For Young Team
The Los Angeles Rams are playing their best football at the most crucial time of the year after showing that this team will be able to make a run at a playoff spot this season, whether it be a division title or a Wild Card spot similar to last year.
Rams veteran receiver Cooper Kupp is a former Super Bowl MVP and has tons of experience on what it takes to be a playoff team when the early going doesn't look bright. After starting 3-6 last season, the Rams won seven of eight to finish the year, finishing 10-7 and earning a Wild Card playoff spot.
A similar situation is arising this year, but the Rams are in a better situation than a season ago with a 5-5 record after the first 10 games of the season. The road ahead is much tougher this season as the Rams' strength of schedule is a large step up from last year.
Several extremely dangerous teams are left on the schedule Rams' schedule as they will face the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) next week, the Buffalo Bills (9-2) in Week 14, and the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) in Week 17. To make the playoffs, they will need to win at least two of these games.
There were several rookies on last year's playoff team that battled through adversity and pulled their season out of the gutter to make the postseason. Kupp is well aware of the new group of rookies that have been added this season and the importance of teaching this young group to stay the course.
"It is a young team, but man, there's also a lot of experience involved with these guys, young guys that have played very meaningful football," Kupp said. "You look at what last year was for these rookies and the ups and downs of it and how much that prepared for what we're facing this year. There's been some highs, there's been some lows, and having to battle out of it and trust that 'hey guys, this is a long process, a long season'. Keeping the focus and not allowing yourself to get too down and understand there's work that can be done and we'll be chip away at this thing and keep moving forward. As long as we keep that energy going and keep that mindset of moving on to next week and how do we prepare."
Kupp was asked how this team can make a playoff run similar to last year. Winning seven of eight games to end a season is an impressive feat but not one that is impossible to replicate. This team has the ability to go on a run once again and become a playoff team for the third time in four years.
"It's the same thing I've said over and over again, I mean we got to trust this process," Kupp said. "Trust that what we're doing is the right thing. We're not trying to reinvent the wheel or anything like that. It's just, 'what can you do a little bit better in that process that allows you to prepare yourself to be the best you can out there. I think the vibe, the guys that were in here, we're at our best when we're having fun and remembering that there's all this preparation, all this work that goes into it, but when you get here on Sunday, just let it go. Go play, enjoy this game is meant to be enjoyed."
