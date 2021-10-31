Publish date:
Rams at Texans Halftime Report
Rams at Texans halftime report for Week 8.
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans halftime report for Week 8.
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 18
- 3rd down conversation rate: 3-6
- Total net yards: 286
- Rushing yards: 91
- Passing yards: 195
- Field goals: 1-1
- Penalties: 0
- Turnovers: 0
Halftime score
Rams 24, Texans 0
Quick analysis
- Rams are running the ball with ease, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
- Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones, who received his first NFL start today, is making the most of his opportunities as he intercepted Davis Mills.
- Rams are staying aggressive, attempting two 4th down attempts in the first half.
- Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp remain dialed in, connecting with one another early and often.
- Running back Darrell Henderson has recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown in the first half.
Standout players in the first half
Rams
Rams at Texans Halftime Report
Rams at Texans halftime report for Week 8.
Rams' Week 8 Inactives at Texans
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Texans.
Rams at Texans Week 8 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 8 contest against the Texans.
- Matthew Stafford: 16/25, 195 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Darrell Henderson: 12 rushes, 80 yards, 2 total touchdowns
- Cooper Kupp: 5 receptions, 98 yards
- Ernest Jones: 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception
Texans
- Vernon Hargreaves: 6 tackles
- Justin Reid: 5 tackles
- Nico Collins: 2 receptions, 41 yards
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams at Texans Week 8 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Rams at Texans: Week 8 Prediction & Picks
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans
- Rams Rule Out Two Starters for Week 8 at Texans
- Rams & DeSean Jackson Agree to Seek Trade Ahead of Deadline
- Rams at Texans: Brandin Cooks Downplays Facing His Former Team
- Rams Signal Confidence in Joe Noteboom if Needed to Step in at Left Tackle for Week 8
- Rams at Texans Week 8 Preview
- Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen & Stream
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.