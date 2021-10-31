Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams at Texans Halftime Report

    Rams at Texans halftime report for Week 8.
    Author:

    Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans halftime report for Week 8.

    Rams first half stats

    • 1st downs: 18
    • 3rd down conversation rate: 3-6
    • Total net yards: 286
    • Rushing yards: 91
    • Passing yards: 195
    • Field goals: 1-1
    • Penalties: 0
    • Turnovers: 0

    Halftime score

    Rams 24, Texans 0

    Quick analysis

    • Rams are running the ball with ease, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
    • Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones, who received his first NFL start today, is making the most of his opportunities as he intercepted Davis Mills.
    • Rams are staying aggressive, attempting two 4th down attempts in the first half.
    • Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp remain dialed in, connecting with one another early and often.
    • Running back Darrell Henderson has recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown in the first half.

    Standout players in the first half

    Rams

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0998
    Play

    Rams at Texans Halftime Report

    Rams at Texans halftime report for Week 8.

    27 seconds ago
    IMG-0016
    Play

    Rams' Week 8 Inactives at Texans

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Texans.

    2 hours ago
    IMG-0996
    Play

    Rams at Texans Week 8 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 8 contest against the Texans.

    3 hours ago
    • Matthew Stafford: 16/25, 195 yards, 2 touchdowns
    • Darrell Henderson: 12 rushes, 80 yards, 2 total touchdowns
    • Cooper Kupp: 5 receptions, 98 yards
    • Ernest Jones: 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception

    Texans

    • Vernon Hargreaves: 6 tackles
    • Justin Reid: 5 tackles
    • Nico Collins: 2 receptions, 41 yards

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0998
    News

    Rams at Texans Halftime Report

    27 seconds ago
    IMG-0016
    News

    Rams' Week 8 Inactives at Texans

    2 hours ago
    IMG-0996
    News

    Rams at Texans Week 8 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    3 hours ago
    IMG-0986
    News

    Rams at Texans Week 8: 3 Bold Predictions

    Oct 30, 2021
    IMG-0984
    News

    Rams at Texans: Week 8 Prediction & Picks

    Oct 30, 2021
    IMG-0989
    News

    Aaron Donald Encouraged by the Growth of His Counterpart, Sebastian Joseph-Day

    Oct 29, 2021
    IMG-0014
    News

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

    Oct 29, 2021
    IMG-0603
    News

    Rams Rule Out Two Starters For Week 8 at Texans | Team Tracker

    Oct 29, 2021