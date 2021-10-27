Skip to main content
    October 27, 2021
    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

    The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 8 game against the Texans.
    The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 8 with a 6-1 record as they move their attention forward to a road contest against the 1-6 Houston Texans.

    Despite the Rams' record indicating they've been one of the league's top teams, they've also had a few close calls. While they've ultimately won six of their first seven contests, coach Sean McVay has demanded a more efficient start to games after their recent showings in the first quarter.

    Here's how the Rams and Lions stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury status before the Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)
    • S Jordan Fuller (knee)
    • CB Robert Rochell (knee)
    • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)
    • LB Terrell Lewis (ribs)
    • Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (illness)
    • DT Aaron Donald (rest)

    Texans Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

    • OL Justin Britt (knee)
    • RB Mark Ingram II (not injury related)
    • LB Christian Kirksey (thumb)
    • OL Justin McCray (ankle)
    • QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB Rex Burkhead (hip)
    • WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related)
    • DL Jaleel Johnson (back)

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

