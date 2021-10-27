Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans
The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 8 with a 6-1 record as they move their attention forward to a road contest against the 1-6 Houston Texans.
Despite the Rams' record indicating they've been one of the league's top teams, they've also had a few close calls. While they've ultimately won six of their first seven contests, coach Sean McVay has demanded a more efficient start to games after their recent showings in the first quarter.
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)
- S Jordan Fuller (knee)
- CB Robert Rochell (knee)
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)
- LB Terrell Lewis (ribs)
- Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (illness)
- DT Aaron Donald (rest)
Texans Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- OL Justin Britt (knee)
- RB Mark Ingram II (not injury related)
- LB Christian Kirksey (thumb)
- OL Justin McCray (ankle)
- QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related)
Limited participant (LP)
- RB Rex Burkhead (hip)
- WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related)
- DL Jaleel Johnson (back)
