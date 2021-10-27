Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 8 game against the Texans.

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 8 with a 6-1 record as they move their attention forward to a road contest against the 1-6 Houston Texans.

Despite the Rams' record indicating they've been one of the league's top teams, they've also had a few close calls. While they've ultimately won six of their first seven contests, coach Sean McVay has demanded a more efficient start to games after their recent showings in the first quarter.

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)

S Jordan Fuller (knee)

CB Robert Rochell (knee)

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)

LB Terrell Lewis (ribs)

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (illness)

DT Aaron Donald (rest)

Texans Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

OL Justin Britt (knee)

RB Mark Ingram II (not injury related)

LB Christian Kirksey (thumb)

OL Justin McCray (ankle)

QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related)

Limited participant (LP)

RB Rex Burkhead (hip)

WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related)

DL Jaleel Johnson (back)

