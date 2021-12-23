Vikings Place RB Dalvin Cook on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 16 vs. Rams

The Vikings may be shorthanded at running back in Week 16 against the Rams, as Dalvin Cook could be unavailable.

The Vikings placed running back Dalvin Cook on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Cook, who is unvaccinated, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, is inline to miss Sunday's game against the Rams.

Cook, this season, has been a lethal force in the running game, totaling 1,067 yards across 226 carries for six touchdowns. He was just named to Pro Bowl after leading the NFC in rushing.

Backup rusher Alexander Mattison, who the team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, appears to presumably receive the starting snaps at running back in Week 16 for the Vikings.

While there aren't many rushers of Cook's stature, Mattison is a capable backup who’s registered 432 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. He's started three games this year, filling in for Cook's absence, and he'll perhaps fill the same role against a Rams' defensive front that features Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.

Other backfield mates the Vikings have at their disposal include running backs Kene Nwangwu and Wayne Gallman, and fullback C.J. Ham.

Kickoff for the Rams' Week 16 matchup against the Vikings is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside U.S Bank Stadium.

