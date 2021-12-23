Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Vikings Place RB Dalvin Cook on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 16 vs. Rams

    The Vikings may be shorthanded at running back in Week 16 against the Rams, as Dalvin Cook could be unavailable.
    Author:

    The Vikings placed running back Dalvin Cook on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

    Cook, who is unvaccinated, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, is inline to miss Sunday's game against the Rams.

    Cook, this season, has been a lethal force in the running game, totaling 1,067 yards across 226 carries for six touchdowns. He was just named to Pro Bowl after leading the NFC in rushing.

    Backup rusher Alexander Mattison, who the team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, appears to presumably receive the starting snaps at running back in Week 16 for the Vikings.

    While there aren't many rushers of Cook's stature, Mattison is a capable backup who’s registered 432 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. He's started three games this year, filling in for Cook's absence, and he'll perhaps fill the same role against a Rams' defensive front that features Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1700
    Play

    Vikings Place RB Dalvin Cook on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 16 vs. Rams

    The Vikings may be shorthanded at running back in Week 16 against the Rams, as Dalvin Cook could be unavailable.

    just now
    IMG-1698
    Play

    Rams at Vikings Week 16: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    The Rams take on the Vikings in Week 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

    52 minutes ago
    IMG_1697
    Play

    Rams at Vikings Week 16 Preview: L.A. Can Lock in Playoff Spot With a Win

    Previewing the storylines ahead of the Rams' Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.

    1 hour ago

    Other backfield mates the Vikings have at their disposal include running backs Kene Nwangwu and Wayne Gallman, and fullback C.J. Ham.

    Kickoff for the Rams' Week 16 matchup against the Vikings is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside U.S Bank Stadium.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1700
    News

    Vikings Place RB Dalvin Cook on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 16 vs. Rams

    just now
    IMG-1698
    News

    Rams at Vikings Week 16: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    52 minutes ago
    IMG_1697
    News

    Rams at Vikings Week 16 Preview: L.A. Can Lock in Playoff Spot With a Win

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1694
    News

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings

    17 hours ago
    IMG_1682
    News

    Sony Michel’s Emergence Gives Rams Offense a Physical Tone Down the Stretch

    22 hours ago
    IMG_1683
    News

    Rams’ Pass Rush Surges, Containing Russell Wilson in 20-10 Win

    22 hours ago
    IMG-1397
    News

    SI Power Rankings: Rams Slide in Week 16 Despite Riding 3-Game Win Streak

    Dec 22, 2021
    IMG_1681
    News

    5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 15 Win Over Seahawks

    Dec 22, 2021