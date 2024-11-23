REPORT: Bold Prediction for Rams' Matchup Against the Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams return home to face the Philadelphia Eagles after beating the New England Patriots last Sunday. It is a game both teams need, although they both have performed well lately.
The Rams have won four of their last five games, while the Eagles have won six consecutive and seven of their previous eight. The Rams and Eagles are on a collision course for a critical game in the NFC playoff picture.
The game's results will have major implications for both teams, making it one of the more competitive games of the weekend. With a win on Sunday, the Rams can put themselves in an excellent position to make a playoff run in a few weeks.
Marc Ross of NFL.com recently shared his opinion on how the game will play out. His prediction differs from most of the predictions about the game that have been released.
“The Eagles have been on a roll, winning six straight, and although their offensive megastars (Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown) get the headlines, the defense has been the best in the NFL in that span,” Ross said.
“Conversely, the Rams have experienced some inconsistencies, but the passing offense ranks in the top two since their elite receivers returned from injury in Week 8. On Sunday night, Matthew Stafford will throw for 300-plus yards, while Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will each log 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown for the second straight week. This fuels Los Angeles' upset victory over Philly.”
The Rams have been among the hottest teams in the National Football League over the last six weeks. However, the Eagles have been just as hot and arguably have a better roster than the Rams do from the top down.
Still, games in the NFL are not won on paper, as the Rams learned a few weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins. If the Rams plan to make a playoff run, they must approach their matchup with the Eagles as if it were a playoff game.
If the Rams can beat the Eagles home on Sunday, they may be a dark horse team to make a run this postseason.
