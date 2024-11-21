REPORT: Which Rams Team Will We Get on Sunday?
The Los Angeles Rams have been on a roll lately, winning four of their last five games. However, the Philadelphia Eagles are also on a roll, having won six games in a row.
The two teams face off in Los Angeles on Sunday in a game both teams need to win. John Breech of CBS Sports noted that the Rams' up-and-down play this season makes it hard to predict a winner.
“The problem with trying to pick a winner in this game or any Rams game is that I have no idea which Rams team is going to show up,” Breech said. “Are we going to see the Rams team that put up 30 points on the Vikings in Week 8, or are we going to see the Rams team that didn't bother to show up during a Week 10 loss to the Dolphins where they only scored 15 points?”
The Eagles have proven to be one of the best teams in the league. Philadelphia is 8-2 on the season after winning six games in a row and seven of their last eight games. Breech credited the Eagles’ consistency over the previous two months.
“With the Eagles, at least I know what I'm getting,” Breech said. “Nick Sirianni will make at least three inexplicable decisions in this game, but he'll be bailed out by either Saquon Barkley or Jalen Hurts making a big play that makes everyone forget about Sirianni's weird decision.
“So we have the mystery of Nick Sirianni (What crazy decision will he make in this game) against the mystery of the Rams (which team will show up), and as someone who read every Hardy Boys mystery book as a kid, I think I have this one figured out.
Like the Rams, the Eagles had a product NFL Draft last offseason. Both teams have many players who were recently drafted that have played integral roles this season.
“Eagles rookie corner Quinyon Mitchell has been having a fantastic year, but this will be his biggest test of the season for him and the rest of Philly's secondary," Breech said. "Yes, the Eagles did face the [Cincinnati] Bengals, but Cincinnati didn't have Tee Higgins.
“Yes, the Eagles did face the [Washington] Commanders, but Jayden Daniels isn't quite at the level of Matthew Stafford when it comes to throwing the ball. Besides those two quarterbacks, the Eagles have faced Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawerence, and Cooper Rush since their Week 5 bye, which is the opposite of a murderer's row. "
Breech noted that the Rams' success will largely depend on their ability to protect Stafford. The Rams are a noticeably different team when Stafford is protected compared to when he is not.
“The Rams are 1-4 this season when Stafford is sacked three times or more, but 4-1 when he's sacked two times or less," Breech said. "So, if the offensive line can keep Stafford clean, I think we could see both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have huge games.
“Since being traded to the Rams in 2021, Stafford has gone 11-2 from Week 12 on, and that record jumps up to 15-3 if you include the playoffs. I think what I'm trying to say here is that I won't be picking against Stafford in this game.
Breech believes the Rams will upset the Eagles at home by a score of 34-31. While the Eagles have played well lately, so have the Rams.
While the Eagles will be favored by many, the Rams' game against the Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago proved that anything can happen on game day.
