REPORT: Are the Rams Respected?
The Los Angeles Rams have won four of their last five games and are on the heels of the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West. The Rams are coming off an impressive win over the New Enlgand Patriots last Sunday and will face the Philadelphia Eagles this week at home.
The Rams have looked more like themselves over the last month or so. This comes after multiple critical players missed time early this season during Los Angeles' 1-4 start.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team recently released his ranking of every team in the National Football League. He ranked the Rams as the 15th-best team in the league this season after their win over the Patriots on Sunday.
"There is nothing prettier in the NFL than watching Matthew Stafford carve up defenses when he is healthy,” Mosher said. And that’s exactly what happened in Week 11 against the Patriots, now that Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are healthy.
"The Los Angeles Rams have been up-and-down all season long, but the fact that they are just one game back in the division going into Week 12 is great news for their outlook this season."
While the Rams have won four of their last five games, they still need as many wins as possible as the NFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in the league. More specifically, they need at least one upset win to make up for their home loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The Rams have a challenging schedule ahead of them after playing the Eagles, who are one of the best teams in the league. The Rams play the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers in the next three weeks.
Los Angeles will also face the Cardinals and the Seahawks for the second time this season. Both games will be hotly-contested as those games will undoubtedly play a significant factor who wins the division and a home playoff game.
The Rams must find a way to continue playing well over the second half of this season. With three teams in the NFC with 5-5 records, the Rams' most critical games remain on the schedule.
