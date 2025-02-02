Tom Brady Says Rams' Legend Is Toughest Defensive Opponent Ever Faced
Tom Brady, you know, the greatest quarterback to ever do it? Yes, that Tom Brady. Lucky for the Los Angeles Rams fanbase, they hold a claim near and dear to their hearts after what Brady revealed. When asked who was the toughest defensive opponent he ever faced, the name rings a bell for Rams fans.
Former Rams legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been retired from the game for over one year now, and as fans are curiou if he would ever return, that still remains up in the air. However, Brady revealed Donald as the toughest opponent he has ever faced on the defensive side.
"Every time we played him he was an absolute nuisance," Brady said. "I didn't get him very often, in fact he got me a lot, he beat me a lot. In the Super Bowl in 2018 against the Rams we faced Aaron Donald."
"He forced us to do so many things that we didn't necessarily want to do from a gameplan standpoint. Even though we limited his ability to impact the game on the stat sheet it effected our ability to score points," Brady said.
Donald played 154 career games with the Rams franchise, and though he has been dearly missed by fans and teammates, opponents are very happy he has decided to hang up the cleats. Collecting a career total tackles of 542 and 111 sacks, it makes sense as to why the Rams legend gave Brady and other offenses so many issues.
In their first season without Donald apart of the defensive core, the young Rams defense stood their ground. Multiple fans are excited to see where Jared Verse career takes off to, especially after the stellar rookie campaign he put up for Los Angeles.
The ever so crucial sack statistic was very spread out for the Rams this past season. Leading the charge was defensive tackle Braden Fiske (8.5), followed by Kobie Turner (8), Byron Young (7.5), and Verse (4.5). Safe to say the core of young Rams talent will be able to hold things down without Donald apart of the roster.
