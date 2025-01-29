Former Star RB Has Strong Take On Ram's Chances in 2025 NFC West Division Race
The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC West division title in 2024, truly because of the season record against divisional rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. Both franchises finished with a 10-7 record, but something about the later season Rams looked ions better than the later season Seahawks.
2025 will be interesting in terms of who could be the frontrunner to be the champs of the NFC West. After a disappointing season from the San Fransisco 49ers, and the fall off of the Arizona Cardinals late in 2024, who is to say things will change for 2025?
Rams analyst Maurice Jones-Drew spoke with the voice of the LA Rams J.B. Long and fellow Rams analyst D'Marco Farr about the immediate future of the NFC West division on the Rams YouTube channel. While the fate of certain Rams are up in the air, that did not faze Jones-Drew's prediction.
"I think they're the favorites, I don't think they are really the 1B the way your defense is and how young they are," Jones-Drew said. "If you look at the NFC West and the way its structured, the team that's always dominated is the 49ers because they were so physical. Well thats the Rams now. The Rams are the more physical team, they've shown that this year. So, if Stafford comes back I think they're the favorites right away."
That scenario seems to be the do or die factor for the Rams season next season; if Matthew Stafford returns. He is still under contract, but going into his age 37 season, the what ifs are up in the air. However, like Jones-Drew said, the Rams defense may be the make or break reason for 2025's success.
The young defense saw a great improvement over the final games of the season, and under defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the Rams could have a dangerous defense for years to come. Possessing the likes of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Byron Young, Kobie Turner and Quentin Lake, just to name a few, gives the defensive depth in LA a good chance for 2025.
Head coach Sean McVay has said that he will be closely monitoring Stafford's decision, especially if he decides to hang up the cleats. If Stafford does not return, the NFC West could potentially be as open as any other division in the NFL.
